NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon rises to the occasion

To say Malcolm Brogdon made yet another team regret passing on him would be inaccurate -- the Boston Celtics, like the rest of the league, surely regretted it already. Brogdon on Wednesday did, however, give the Celtics, who told him they were interested before the draft, a reminder of what they could have had.

In the final 2 1/2 minutes of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 103-100 victory in Boston, Brogdon scored six points and dished two assists. Rookies aren’t supposed to dominate late in games, but everybody who has been paying attention knows that the 24-year-old Brogdon is one of the most veteran-like first-year players the league has ever seen. He’s poised on the court and polished in interviews. His Bucks teammates call him The President, just like his Virginia teammates did.

“He’s not a rookie,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said, via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “And I say that with complete respect to him. Like that guy, he knows how to play. He’s known how to play for a long time. He was a tremendous college player who was an ultimate winner and he’s just picked right up where he left off.”

The easy (OK, lazy) comparison for Brogdon is Shane Battier, who made his name as the “no-stats All-Star” by doing all the little things, approaching the game analytically and almost never making mistakes. Battier is also a member of the Washington Speakers Bureau. While Battier is a more than worthy model to follow, Brogdon’s offensive game is completely different.

Rather than simply moving the ball and hunting corner 3-pointers, Brogdon creates offense for Milwaukee. He splits point guard duties with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Matthew Dellavedova and he is expected to create for himself and others. His combination of footwork, athleticism and feel for the game allow him to get into the paint with relative ease.

“I think [Brogdon is] special,” Boston forward Jae Crowder said, via ESPN. “He’s a good player. He’s got great size on him, he’s very smart, and very savvy.”

Special players aren’t supposed to be available with the No. 36 pick, and just about everybody in the Bucks organization is on record saying they had no idea he would be this good. It has been obvious for months that Brogdon is a massive steal; now the question is whether or not he’ll come away with Rookie of the Year.

Malcolm Brogdon of House Bucks lays claim to The Throne!!#OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/y1aRtCxQUG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 30, 2017