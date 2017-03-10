NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Emerging Tyler Ulis making the Suns fun again

On Sunday, Tyler Ulis started March Madness early. When fellow sub-6-foot guard Isaiah Thomas lost the ball in the final seconds, the Phoenix Suns guard recovered it behind the 3-point line. Ulis confidently took one dribble to his right and let it fly near the Suns’ bench. When it dropped through the net, his teammates -- and coach Earl Watson -- mobbed him.

The bucket gave Ulis a career-high 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Phoenix a 109-106 upset victory over the Boston Celtics. When Watson met the media postgame, he started with a statement.

“Tyler Ulis,” Watson said, via the Arizona Republic’s Doug Haller. “No more questions, thank you for coming,”

Ulis’ minutes were inconsistent before the All-Star break, but he’s running the second unit now that the Suns have fully committed to playing their young guys for the remainder of the season. Before the switch, they were dead-last in the league in assist ratio, per NBA.com. After it, they’ve been 11th in the league, and it’s no coincidence. Ulis can score, but he’s most concerned with keeping the ball moving and making quick decisions.

“Any time the ball gets sprayed around like that you see the scoring has become more balanced for us,” Phoenix general manager Ryan McDonough said, via the Arizona Republic. “Players run harder in transition, they cut harder off the ball and it just becomes more of a fun environment. Hopefully, we can keep it going over the last 19 games to build on something heading into next season.”

Here’s the best compliment I can give Ulis: Phoenix, one of the more joyless teams in the NBA for much of the season, is suddenly fun again.

Tyler Ulis is already a fan favorite in Phoenix. USATSI