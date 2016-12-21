NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Ingram rewarding Lakers with immense versatility

Drawing comparisons to Kevin Durant, the expectation for Brandon Ingram was that he was going to be an impactful scorer right away. Although that hasn't happened yet, Ingram has shown signs that he can play multiple positions, including point guard.

Ingram has been running the Lakers' second unit at times but with D'Angelo Russell out with an injury against the Cavaliers, the No. 2 overall pick moved into the starting lineup and flirted with a triple-double (9 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists).

Point guard isn't Ingram's natural role but his court vision and ball handling skills allows him to play the position. And while Ingram is clearly still a work in progress, his versatility is a reason why his upside is so high. But that is just like the rest of the rookie class as this year's rookies have only shown flashes of potential and have been largely inconsistent.