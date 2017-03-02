NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Joel Embiid is out for the year, but a Sixer is still No. 1
Dario Saric has earned the top spot
Dario Saric is the best reason to watch the Philadelphia 76ers right now. With Joel Embiid out for the season, Philadelphia’s other rookie from the 2014 draft class looks like a totally different player than he did at the beginning of the year. In his last eight games, Saric has averaged 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 46.1 percent with a +3.5 net rating. It’s a smallish sample size, but it’s an indication that he’s being looking to make plays and embracing the freedom that coach Brett Brown has given him.
For years, Saric was advertised as a point forward who plays hard at both ends and can stretch the floor. Early on with the Sixers, he would too often disappear from the action on offense, not really looking to shoot or put the ball on the floor. Now he is sizing up defenders and making the right reads. On Monday against the Golden State Warriors , he had a career-high seven assists to go with his 21 points and seven rebounds, and he shot 9-for-10 from the free throw line.
If Saric learns how to draw fouls like that consistently, his efficiency will not be dictated by whether or not his 3-point shoot is falling. It would be an understatement to say Brown likes what he sees.
“I love Dario Saric,” Brown said after the Warriors game. “Just the whole thing. I just like everything about him, and I truly mean that. You’ve heard us, we all talk about, like, this myth, it was mist -- Dario Saric, ‘oh he’s coming, oh he’s coming, oh he’s coming, who’s Saric?’ And we always kind of said the same thing: this city is going to love him. Blue-collar, bull in a china shop mentality. And talk about not letting anybody down with that expectation that we delivered on his behalf.
“I just think that he just does so much and cares so much and represents kind of almost everything that I’m trying to get to grow our program and have the city be proud of us. And then we can figure out all that, ways to score later. But he sure brings a pride and a spirit and a toughness that you want your culture to represent. I’m very proud of how he’s jumped into the NBA in a very real way.”
This week’s rankings:
|1
Dario Saric Philadelphia PF
The No. 1 spot still belongs to a Sixer! Saric might be the favorite for Rookie of the Year because Embiid only played in 31 games, especially if the versatile forward keeps putting up big numbers. It’s hard not to love the way he plays -- before the Golden State game, he said of Draymond Green , “I will try to fight with him.”
|2
Malcolm Brogdon Milwaukee SG
More Milwaukee Bucks keep getting hurt, and Jason Kidd keeps tinkering with lineups. Malcolm Brogdon is starting again, and taking full advantage of it. He has been more aggressive on offense lately, putting up 15 points and seven assists against Phoenix and 20 points and five assists against the Cavs. Milwaukee has a net rating of +4.2 with him on the court and -3.9 with him on the bench, by the way.
|3
Willy Hernangomez New York C
Asked if he sees some of himself in his countryman, Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol said a few weeks ago that Willy Hernangomez is doing some things even better. With Joakim Noah sidelined, Hernangomez is the New York Knicks ’ starting center for the foreseeable future. He’s basically giving them 10 and 10 every time he plays significant minutes, so that makes sense. Unfortunately, he’s dealing with a sprained ankle because New York can never have nice things.
|4
Alex Abrines Oklahoma City SG
Another beneficiary of someone else’s misfortunate, Alex Abrines has started the last three games because Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo has been dealing with back spasms. Oklahoma City has won all of them, and Abrines has shot 11-for-21 from deep, including a 19-point game against the Los Angeles Lakers where he made five 3-pointers. The Thunder seem to have found something with Abrines spacing the floor in the starting lineup and Doug McDermott bombing away off the bench.
|5
Jaylen Brown Boston SF
I’d still love to see Jaylen Brown play on a team where he gets more of an opportunity to make plays, but he flashes his creativity every once in a while for the Boston Celtics and is being productive as a 3-and-D guy. He has scored in double digits in three of his last four games, making 50 percent of his 3s in that short stretch.
|6
Jamal Murray Denver SG
I’m not sure many people predicted that Emmanuel Mudiay would be getting DNP-CDs at this point of the season, with Jamal Murray backing up Jameer Nelson . That’s what’s happening in Denver, though, and Murray is showing too much potential to be relegated to third-string point guard again. He’s had some poor shooting nights lately, but he can heat up in a hurry, too.
|7
Buddy Hield Sacramento SG
He’s not the next Stephen Curry, but Buddy Held is averaging 13.8 points in his four games with the Sacramento Kings and shooting efficiently. He’ll get every opportunity to play through his mistakes in Sacramento, which can only be good for his development.
|8
Denzel Valentine Chicago SG
No one benefited more from the Chicago Bulls trading McDermott than Denzel Valentine , who now has to play for them to have any semblance of spacing. He had perhaps his best game as a pro last Friday, with 15 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals in a win against the Phoenix Suns , going 5-for-8 from deep.
|9
Taurean Waller-Prince Atlanta SF
Quietly, Taurean Prince has earned a spot in the Atlanta Hawks ’ regular rotation. He is there because of his defense, but he’s showing that he can help the team in multiple ways. In Atlanta’s win over the Celtics on Monday, he had eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a block and two steals in 30 minutes.
|10
Marquese Chriss Phoenix PF
It was either Marquese Chriss or Brandon Ingram for this last spot, and I couldn’t go with Ingram because of his inefficiency over the last week and a half. Chriss still looks lost a lot of the time on defense and in halfcourt offense, but the guy is gifted, especially in transition. He stuffed the stat sheet in recent games against the Lakers and Bulls.
