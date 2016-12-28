NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Joel Embiid seems like a season-long lock at No. 1

Besides for Joel Embiid , consistency continues to be a problem for this year's rookies class.

Top picks, Kris Dunn and Jaylen Brown started off the season strong but have since fell into an inconsistent rhythm. The opposite happened with Buddy Hield as he started off poorly but has since turned things around. Denver's Jamal Murray couldn't hit a shot at the beginning of the season, then caught fire, but now is again mired in a shooting slump.

Consistency week after week, is what keeps players high in the rankings, which is reflected this week as players like Milwaukee Bucks ' rookie Malcolm Brogdon and Brooklyn's Isaiah Whitehead are moving up due to their strong consistent play.