NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Lakers' Brandon Ingram making significant strides

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

Luke Walton felt bad for punishing Brandon Ingram. The Los Angeles Lakers were down by 30 -- THIRTY! -- points at halftime to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, so he decided an entirely new five-man unit would start the second half. That meant that Ingram, who had been playing his best basketball of his short professional career, would be lumped in with the guys who weren’t playing with pride.

“It [stinks] for you that you have to sit out, too,” Walton told Ingram, via Mark Medina of the Orange County Register. “You’re out there playing your tail off.”

Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell didn’t think Ingram deserved it. Walton admitted it was “unfair,” but said it was part of Ingram’s responsibility to get everybody else ready to play. Even as a 19-year-old rookie, apparently.

“Even if you’re playing well yourself, we need more out of you,” Walton said. “Grab someone by the jersey, lift your teammates up. It was more his work ethic that allows him to be that guy. I don’t know how vocal he’s ever going to get. But we’re going to keep pushing him to keep seeing what we can get out of him with that side of the leadership role.”

Walton, who raved about Ingram’s effort at practice Wednesday, said that Ingram “looked mad, but he should’ve been mad” about the benching. Not that it ended up mattering that much -- he still played a game-high 40 minutes and finished with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Through 71 games, Ingram is still a bit of a conundrum. He has played a lot of point forward, but is perhaps most exciting as a prospect when he sees an opening and attacks the basket, using his cartoon-character length to finish in traffic. His shooting was supposed to be a strength, but his percentages on the season -- 39.8 percent from the field, 29.4 percent from 3-point range, 61.7 percent from the free-throw line -- do not inspire confidence. His all-around tools are as enticing as ever, though, and in his last nine games he has averaged 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 52.8 percent. It’s not clear what kind of player he’ll become, but Walton is holding him to a high standard for good reason.

Brandon Ingram gets Jamal Crawford off his feet. USATSI