NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Rockets' Troy Williams demands your attention

Does Troy Williams have your attention yet? The Houston Rockets rookie dunked all over the Plumlee family on Wednesday, soaring to the rim to put back James Harden’s missed jumper. If you didn’t catch Williams winning the D-League dunk contest in February, then his otherworldly athleticism might have surprised you.

Rockets fans had reason to be excited about Williams before that highlight. In his Houston debut on Sunday, Williams started in place of Trevor Ariza and showed off his range. With James Harden out of the lineup, Williams scored 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 6-for-9 from deep, helping the Rockets to a 123-116 win against the Suns.

“I told him right after the game, ‘You have to take advantage of your opportunities,’” Patrick Beverley said, via the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen. “You don’t get a lot of opportunities in this league. He showed not only us, but the world, he can play at this level. It’s not his offensive ability, it’s what he did on the defensive end. He played great. I’m really happy for him.”

Ariza and Harden returned against the Nuggets, but Williams got another start because of injuries to Ryan Anderson and Sam Dekker. Given that Dekker is expected to be out for a few weeks, there’s an opening here.

It remains to be seen whether or not Williams will stick in Houston or crack its playoff rotation. The Grizzlies had a chance to develop him, but chose to cut him and sign Tony Douglas earlier in the season. Douglas is no longer in the league. Williams’ potential, though, is obvious -- he’s an athletic marvel with long arms and great quickness. If his 3-point shot is real, then the Rockets might really have something with him.