NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Spurs have done it again with Dejounte Murray

The San Antonio Spurs appear to have done it again. Thanks to their 67 regular-season wins last season, they weren't supposed to get a difference-maker in the NBA Draft. With the No. 29 pick, though, they might have found a gem: Dejounte Murray .

Murray, 20, barely played for the Spurs until last week, unless you count his regular appearances with the Austin Spurs of the NBA D-League. Gregg Popovich, however, decided to start the rookie when Tony Parker suffered a foot injury. Last Thursday against the Denver Nuggets , Murray played a career-high 34 minutes and scored 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Two days later, he had 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting and defended Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving . Not bad for a guy who has spent most of the season watching from the end of the bench.

"It doesn't faze him," Popovich said, via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. "He just comes in and plays. I'm really pleased he's shown that kind of fiber and composure."

A native of Seattle, Murray made his name with flashy handles and Jamal Crawford-style one-on-one scoring. As a professional, what's most impressive about him is how smooth and patient he is. Popovich already trusts him enough to leave him on the court late in games, and against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, Murray made a clutch floater with less than two minutes left to break a tie.

On a championship-caliber team, opportunities for rookies are scarce. Murray has already demonstrated he knows how to seize them.

Dejounte Murray is making the most of his playing time. USATSI

This week's rankings: