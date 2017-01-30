NBA seeking answers for players affected by Trump's controversial travel ban

In the wake of President Donald Trump's controversial executive order Friday, businesses around the United States were left wondering what the impact of the travel ban of citizens in select nations would be. Among them, the NBA had concerns regarding two of its players -- Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng and Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker, both from South Sudan. The league went so far as to contact the state department in search of clarity regarding travel for when those players visit for a game outside the United States, like Toronto.

Deng and Maker are from the South Sudan, which became an independent country in 2011. While the Sudan is one of the seven Muslim-laden countries included in Trump's immigration ban, the South Sudan is not on the list. Many top basketball prospects are from the South Sudan, not the Sudan. Before a federal court in New York issued a ruling to suspend Trump's order to ban, NBA spokesman Mike Bass issued a statement saying: "We have reached out to the State Department and are in the process of gathering information to understand how this executive order would apply to players in our league who are from one of the impacted countries. "The NBA is a global league and we are proud to attract the very best players from around the world."

Meanwhile, Yahoo also reports that two U.S.-born players playing professionally overseas are now stranded in Dubai after Iran issued a retaliatory ban on U.S. citizens entering the country.

Two American basketball players, Joseph Jones and J.P. Prince, are stranded in Dubai after Iran's decision to ban U.S. citizens prevented them from returning to the country where they play professionally, Eric Fleisher, the agent for both players, told The Vertical. Iran's ban of U.S. citizens was in retaliation to President Donald Trump's executive order barring refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries -- including Iran -- from entering the United States.

Protests filled airports and other public places throughout the weekend over the measure as courts granted stays against deportations and detainments, but confusion seemed rampant with various agencies' interpretation of both the order and the stays granted by the courts. Many of the protests were regarding protection of religious discrimination as the order is regarded as a "Muslim ban."

Several NBA players are practicing members of the Islamic faith. No other NBA players are thought to be impacted by the current order, and neither Deng nor Maker has league-mandated business required outside the United States through the end of this season.