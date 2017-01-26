NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Zach LaVine declines invite, Aaron Gordon reportedly in

With the NBA All-Star weekend just around the corner, we are getting a little drips and drabs of who may or may not be competing in the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest. Spurs high-flyer Jonathon Simmons is reportedly in and while Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown was rumored to be part of the competition, he ultimately turned down the league's offer.

Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) in a statement to ESPN says he will not compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/JVllMdizAQ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 25, 2017

Brown isn't the only player that is turning down an invite to this year's contest. Last year's winner and the two-time champ, Zach LaVine will not be competing.

Zach LaVine confirmed today at shootaround that he will NOT be entering the dunk contest. #Twolves — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 26, 2017

LaVine declining his invite means that the path to the contest's trophy becomes slightly easier for Aaron Gordon, who according to ESPN's Chris Haynes will be competing. Gordon finished second to LaVine last year as the two put on a show for the ages.

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon will compete in 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in New Orleans, league sources tell ESPN. Runner-up last year. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 25, 2017

Besides for Simmons and Gordon, Pacers forward Glenn Robinson will reportedly also compete:

Indiana's Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) will participate in the Slam Dunk contest on All-Star weekend, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 25, 2017

This year's contest will take place on Feb. 18. at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans.