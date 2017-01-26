NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Zach LaVine declines invite, Aaron Gordon reportedly in

This year's contest will be Gordon's to lose

With the NBA All-Star weekend just around the corner, we are getting a little drips and drabs of who may or may not be competing in the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest. Spurs high-flyer Jonathon Simmons is reportedly in and while Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown was rumored to be part of the competition, he ultimately turned down the league's offer.

Brown isn't the only player that is turning down an invite to this year's contest. Last year's winner and the two-time champ, Zach LaVine will not be competing.

LaVine declining his invite means that the path to the contest's trophy becomes slightly easier for Aaron Gordon, who according to ESPN's Chris Haynes will be competing. Gordon finished second to LaVine last year as the two put on a show for the ages.

Besides for Simmons and Gordon, Pacers forward Glenn Robinson will reportedly also compete:

This year's contest will take place on Feb. 18. at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

