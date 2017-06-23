NBA suspends Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for two games after DUI guilty plea

Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended two games by the NBA for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, the league announced Friday.

Here is the full statement from the NBA:

NEW YORK – Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended for two games without pay for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in violation of the law of the State of Michigan, the NBA announced today. Caldwell-Pope's suspension will commence with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible and physically able to play.

The suspension stems from a March arrest in which Caldwell-Pope was pulled over for driving 20 mph over the speed limit and failed a field sobriety test, according to police reports.

The 24-year-old shooting guard is a restricted free agent this offseason, and is expected to receive significant offers after averaging 13.8 points on 35 percent 3-point shooting for Detroit last season.