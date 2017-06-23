NBA suspends Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for two games after DUI guilty plea
The restricted free agent will likely still see significant offers this summer
Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended two games by the NBA for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, the league announced Friday.
Here is the full statement from the NBA:
NEW YORK – Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended for two games without pay for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in violation of the law of the State of Michigan, the NBA announced today.
Caldwell-Pope's suspension will commence with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible and physically able to play.
The suspension stems from a March arrest in which Caldwell-Pope was pulled over for driving 20 mph over the speed limit and failed a field sobriety test, according to police reports.
The 24-year-old shooting guard is a restricted free agent this offseason, and is expected to receive significant offers after averaging 13.8 points on 35 percent 3-point shooting for Detroit last season.
-
Report: CP3 to become free agent
Veteran guard has spent the past six seasons with the Clippers
-
Report: Kings waive Arron Afflalo
The veteran guard had a contract guarantee that would have triggered if he wasn't released...
-
Report: Clippers' Griffin opts out
Griffin has been with the Clippers for his whole career. Is this the end of an era in LA?
-
2018 NBA Mock Draft: Porter to Celtics
Texas' Mohamed Bamba and Arizona's DeAndre Ayton also in the top 3 in next year's NBA Draf...
-
Man gets crying LeBron tattoo on leg
The popular meme will be forever immortalized as a piece of body art
-
SportsLine: What were Bulls thinking?
SportsLine forecasts a boost for the Timberwolves while Chicago could be on a path to irre...
Add a Comment