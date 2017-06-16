NBA suspends Pacers' Monta Ellis, Pistons' Reggie Bullock for drug violations

The NBA suspended Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers and Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons for five games each on Friday for violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

The league's statement:

NEW YORK, June 16, 2017 -- The NBA announced today that Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons and Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers have each been suspended without pay for five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Their suspensions will begin with the next NBA regular season game that they are eligible and physically able to play.

Ellis averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 74 games for the Pacers last season. Bullock, a restricted free agent, averaged 4.5 points in 31 games for Detroit.