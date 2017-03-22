NBA suspends Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka one game for Bulls-Raptors fight
The two big men are out one game for exchanging punches Tuesday night in Toronto
Tuesday night in Toronto, Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka produced one of the most legitimate fights the NBA has seen in a while, though luckily both players missed on their biggest punches, which saved the brawl from getting really ugly.
But they did still swing, and with plenty of intent, and so Wednesday, the NBA came down with the punishment, issuing one game suspensions for each player. In addition, Jamaal Magloire, who is now an assistant coach with the Raptors, was fined $15K for his role in the fight.
More to come on this story.
