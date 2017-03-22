NBA suspends Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka one game for Bulls-Raptors fight

The two big men are out one game for exchanging punches Tuesday night in Toronto

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

Tuesday night in Toronto, Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka produced one of the most legitimate fights the NBA has seen in a while, though luckily both players missed on their biggest punches, which saved the brawl from getting really ugly. 

But they did still swing, and with plenty of intent, and so Wednesday, the NBA came down with the punishment, issuing one game suspensions for each player. In addition, Jamaal Magloire, who is now an assistant coach with the Raptors, was fined $15K for his role in the fight. 

More to come on this story. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games