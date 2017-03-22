NBA suspends Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka one game for Bulls-Raptors fight

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine! today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts,throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

Tuesday night in Toronto, Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka produced one of the most legitimate fights the NBA has seen in a while, though luckily both players missed on their biggest punches, which saved the brawl from getting really ugly.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q3 of #CHIatTOR. Ruling: Fighting technical fouls assessed to Lopez & Ibaka (both ejected). pic.twitter.com/bFIK5awlZc — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 22, 2017

But they did still swing, and with plenty of intent, and so Wednesday, the NBA came down with the punishment, issuing one game suspensions for each player. In addition, Jamaal Magloire, who is now an assistant coach with the Raptors, was fined $15K for his role in the fight.

NBA announcement on Serge Ibaka, Robin Lopez . . . and Jamaal Magloire: pic.twitter.com/UeG8Vh3c3W — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 22, 2017

More to come on this story.