NBA trade buzz, free agency rumors, draft and team news: Follow live updates
The NBA free agency and trade period is off and running so here's a way to keep track of everything
The NBA offseason is barely a week old and it's already going insane with trade rumors and free agency news. Stars like Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love have all been considered on the trade block. Dwyane Wade opted to stay with the Bulls while rumors continue that his old friend LeBron James might leave Cleveland in 2018.
Follow our live blog to keep up with everything that's happening:
-
Report: Rockets pursuing All-Star FAs
It appears Houston has big plans for the summer of 2017
-
Report: Butler wants Lowry in Chicago
Jimmy Butler has been talking to his Team USA teammate about coming to Chicago
-
LOOK: Kawhi Leonard bails on his braids
One of the last bastions of the trend of the 2000s has fallen
-
Report: Butler told to stay away
Are Cleveland players really telling Butler to stay away?
-
Wade: '$24M reasons' to stay with Bulls
Wade cited '24 million reasons' to pick up his option with the Bulls, though he didn't seem...
-
Did Hawks, Hornets Twitter spark trade?
The Hawks and Hornets accidentally made a trade happen
Add a Comment