NBA Trade Deadline: Grading the Raptors' acquisition of P.J. Tucker from Suns

The Toronto Raptors took another step forward on Thursday by acquiring forward P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for big man Jared Sullinger and two first-round picks, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Both Tucker and Sullinger will be free agents in the summer, but Sullinger has not been healthy enough to contribute this season.

Let’s grade the trade.

TORONTO RAPTORS

RECEIVES: P.J. Tucker

SURRENDERS: Jared Sullinger, 2017 and 2018 second-round picks

A tough, defensive-minded forward, few available wings fit the Raptors needs better than Tucker. Toronto would surely prefer he was a better 3-point shooter and playmaker, but the team wasn’t getting anything out of Sullinger and he’s exactly the kind of player that coach Dwane Casey covets. He’s only 6-foot-6, but he’s strong and physical enough to defend power forwards. Casey can now get creative with lineups without sacrificing defense or spacing.

The Raptors are suddenly a much deeper, better team than they were a week and a half ago. Serge Ibaka, recently acquired from the Orlando Magic, addressed their need for rim protection and frontcourt shooting. Tucker filled the hole on the wing created by the loss of Terrence Ross in the Ibaka deal, and he gives them someone other than DeMarre Carroll who can defend bigger 3s and 4s. Given that Toronto wanted to make a push a higher playoff seed and show free agent-to-be Kyle Lowry that it is serious about winning, it would have been understandable if president Masai Ujiri had surrendered a first-round pick. He only gave up two second-rounders, so this should be considered a big win.

Grade: A

PHOENIX SUNS

RECEIVE: Jared Sullinger, 2017 and 2018 second-round picks

SURRENDERS: P.J. Tucker

This trade isn’t about Sullinger, who might be able to help the Suns if he gets in game shape. Tucker was a goner in July anyway, and the front office wanted to get something back for him before he left. Phoenix surely wanted a first-rounder, but getting two second-round picks for a role player who is turning 32 years old in May can’t be a bad thing. For comparison, the Philadelphia 76ers essentially got two second-rounders for 22-year-old center Nerlens Noel before the deadline.

The Suns do not have a perfect track record when it comes to their trades over the last few years, but their front office has always done a good job of maintaining flexibility and stockpiling assets. This is another example of that; whether or not they wind up using those picks or trading him, general manager Ryan McDonough has more tools at his disposal.

Grade: B