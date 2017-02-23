NBA Trade Deadline: Hawks reportedly deal Splitter, picks to Sixers for Ilyasova
A minor trade before the deadline
The blockbuster trade talk continues to simmer ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but in the meantime, the 76ers and Hawks have completed a minor deal. Yahoo reports that Philadelphia will send Ersan Ilyasova to the Hawks in exchange for center Tiago Splitter and two second-round picks.
The deal accomplishes a number of things for both sides:
- The Sixers clear time at the four for Dario Saric and the soon-to-make-his-debut Ben Simmons, without having to bench a veteran.
- The Sixers acquire more second-round picks in their never-ending quest to have at one point or another held 75 percent of all second rounders over the past four seasons.
- The Hawks move Splitter, who hasn’t been able to stay healthy, for a veteran stretch four who can spread the floor and give minutes to a playoff team. Don’t be surprised if Ilyasova is surprisingly good under Mike Budenholzer.
- Philadelphia will either wind up buying out Splitter, trading Jahlil Okafor, or both. But this gives them a few more options.
The salaries are basically equal so this doesn’t impact much there. It’s a minor deal that could forecast a bigger move from the Sixers and helps the Hawks in exchange for little.
