NBA Trade Deadline: Hawks reportedly deal Splitter, picks to Sixers for Ilyasova

The blockbuster trade talk continues to simmer ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but in the meantime, the 76ers and Hawks have completed a minor deal. Yahoo reports that Philadelphia will send Ersan Ilyasova to the Hawks in exchange for center Tiago Splitter and two second-round picks.

The deal accomplishes a number of things for both sides:

The Sixers clear time at the four for Dario Saric and the soon-to-make-his-debut Ben Simmons, without having to bench a veteran.

The Sixers acquire more second-round picks in their never-ending quest to have at one point or another held 75 percent of all second rounders over the past four seasons.

The Hawks move Splitter, who hasn’t been able to stay healthy, for a veteran stretch four who can spread the floor and give minutes to a playoff team. Don’t be surprised if Ilyasova is surprisingly good under Mike Budenholzer.

Philadelphia will either wind up buying out Splitter, trading Jahlil Okafor, or both. But this gives them a few more options.

The salaries are basically equal so this doesn’t impact much there. It’s a minor deal that could forecast a bigger move from the Sixers and helps the Hawks in exchange for little.