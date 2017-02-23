NBA Trade Deadline: Mavs officially waive Deron Williams; will Cavs sign him?

The Dallas Mavericks did not trade guard Deron Williams before Thursday’s deadline, and they waived the veteran guard shortly afterward. For the Mavericks, this means more opportunities for young guards Yogi Ferrell and Seth Curry. For Williams, this means he will likely have his pick of a few teams.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz all expressed interest in Williams via trade, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania. Presumably, they would be even more interested in adding him as a free agent. Let’s look at each option:

Cleveland Cavaliers

This is the obvious top spot for Williams if he wants to compete for a title. LeBron James would probably throw him a welcome party, given how vocal he has been about wanting the team to add a veteran point guard. Williams can easily run the Cavs’ offense as Kyrie Irving’s backup and even share the floor with him at times. Cleveland has a couple of roster spots available, and it could potentially add both Williams and Andrew Bogut to strengthen its bench.

Utah Jazz

Williams spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his NBA career with the Jazz, and they’re arguably as talented now as they ever were then. This is the deepest team in the league, so they don’t exactly need Williams, but he would be nice insurance against an injury in the backcourt and would ensure that 21-year-old guard Dante Exum doesn’t get thrown into an uncomfortable situation in the playoffs.

Atlanta Hawks

This seems the least likely of the three scenarios, but Atlanta is a playoff team that could use some help in the backcourt. Malcolm Delaney has had his moments as Dennis Schröder’s backup, but has struggled mightily as a shooter outside of a strong stretch in January. Williams could be a steadying influence in Mike Budenholzer’s offensive system, which hasn’t been the same this season without Al Horford and Jeff Teague.