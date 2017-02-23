NBA Trade Deadline: Nets acquire K.J. McDaniels, Rockets enter Bogut market
This is a nice move from Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets have acquired swingman K.J. McDaniels from the Houston Rockets, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The move puts the Rockets about $3 million under the salary cap, which means they can make an offer to center Andrew Bogut once the Philadelphia 76ers waive him and he clears waivers. There will be competition for Bogut , and ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Houston is interested.
Houston’s motivation is obvious. The team is focused on winning now, and if it determined that McDaniels was not going to crack the rotation anytime soon, then it would prefer to try to find another veteran who will. With Trevor Ariza and Sam Dekker in front of him, McDaniels did not have much of a future there.
From Brooklyn’s perspective, this is a classic low-risk, high-reward move. For a rebuilding team, acquiring someone with McDaniels’ tools is a no-brainer. He never quite found his place with the Rockets, but in his rookie season with the Sixers, he displayed elite athleticism on the wing, plus shot-blocking. If he can become a consistent shooter for the Nets, then this could be a steal.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Cavs, Jazz among Deron Williams' options
If Cleveland is looking for a veteran play-maker, here's an option
-
NBA trade deadline winners and losers
Breaking down the best and worst deals of the NBA trade deadline
-
Report: Pelicans to waive Terrence Jones
New Orleans could not find a trade for him
-
Report: Rockets trade Ennis to Lakers
The guard is on his fourth team in three years
-
Mavs acquire 76ers' Noel: Grade Trade
Dallas takes a gamble on the talented big man before the NBA trade deadline
-
Grade the trade: Raptors acquire Tucker
The Suns will reportedly get Jared Sullinger and two second-round picks in the deal
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre