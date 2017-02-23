NBA Trade Deadline: Pacers reportedly decide to keep Paul George

The Indiana Pacers have decided not to move forward Paul George at the 2017 trade deadline, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Indiana has passed on trade offers for Paul George and All-Star forward will remain with the Pacers, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

George is one of the best players in Pacers history and a true, two-way star. There was speculation about him before the deadline, though, because he has not committed to staying with the franchise long-term. George will be a free agent in 2018, and reportedly has interest in joining his hometown Los Angeles Lakers if Indiana does not become a title contender. Until the Pacers, significantly improve or George publicly pledges to re-sign, the speculation won’t completely stop.

The Boston Celtics were linked to George in the last couple of days, but apparently they either did not offer their 2017 Brooklyn Nets pick or Indiana did not deem that to be an acceptable return. This conversation could be revisited around draft time, of course, and waiting until after the lottery might have been the Pacers’ best move, anyway.

If Indiana fans are breathing a collective sigh of relief, it should also come with the realization that there is a ton of pressure on the front office. The Pacers are a mediocre team as presently constructed, and if re-signing George is still the top priority, they’ll need to make major moves in the offseason to build a winner him and Myles Turner.