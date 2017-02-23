NBA trade deadline: Paul George's focus on Lakers, Pacers could scare off other teams

This makes acquiring him a risky proposition

With rumors swirling around Indiana Pacers star Paul George, teams trying to get him could hesitate because he won’t commit to re-signing with any organization aside from the Pacers and his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes:

This jibes with what was reported Wednesday on George -- according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, George has only considered Los Angeles and Indiana as free-agency destinations in the summer of 2018; according to USA Today’s Sam Amick,it’s no secret that the 26-year-old Palmdale, Calif. native would love nothing more than to sign with his hometown Lakers if the future is bleak in Indiana.”

Two notes on this:

  • Newly hired Lakers president Magic Johnson called Pacers president Larry Bird about George, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, but a trade to Los Angeles is reportedly unlikely before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline. 
  • All of this is relevant because of the Boston Celtics. They are the team that has an asset (this year’s Brooklyn Nets pick) that might make Bird consider doing a deal now. They want to add a player of George’s caliber, and they’re also believed to be interested in Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler. Does George’s love for the Lakers make him a less attractive trade target than Butler? Is Boston president Danny Ainge confident that he could convince George to re-sign after a couple of playoff runs? These are open questions. 
CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories