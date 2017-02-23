NBA trade deadline: Paul George's focus on Lakers, Pacers could scare off other teams
This makes acquiring him a risky proposition
With rumors swirling around Indiana Pacers star Paul George, teams trying to get him could hesitate because he won’t commit to re-signing with any organization aside from the Pacers and his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes:
This jibes with what was reported Wednesday on George -- according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, George has only considered Los Angeles and Indiana as free-agency destinations in the summer of 2018; according to USA Today’s Sam Amick, “it’s no secret that the 26-year-old Palmdale, Calif. native would love nothing more than to sign with his hometown Lakers if the future is bleak in Indiana.”
Two notes on this:
- Newly hired Lakers president Magic Johnson called Pacers president Larry Bird about George, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, but a trade to Los Angeles is reportedly unlikely before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline.
- All of this is relevant because of the Boston Celtics. They are the team that has an asset (this year’s Brooklyn Nets pick) that might make Bird consider doing a deal now. They want to add a player of George’s caliber, and they’re also believed to be interested in Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler. Does George’s love for the Lakers make him a less attractive trade target than Butler? Is Boston president Danny Ainge confident that he could convince George to re-sign after a couple of playoff runs? These are open questions.
