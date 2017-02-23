NBA trade deadline: Paul George's focus on Lakers, Pacers could scare off other teams

With rumors swirling around Indiana Pacers star Paul George, teams trying to get him could hesitate because he won’t commit to re-signing with any organization aside from the Pacers and his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes:

Teams mulling Paul George trade apprehensive knowing he wants to win w/Pacers, Plan B is Lakers. He won't commit longterm outside those two. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 23, 2017

This jibes with what was reported Wednesday on George -- according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, George has only considered Los Angeles and Indiana as free-agency destinations in the summer of 2018; according to USA Today’s Sam Amick, “it’s no secret that the 26-year-old Palmdale, Calif. native would love nothing more than to sign with his hometown Lakers if the future is bleak in Indiana.”

Two notes on this: