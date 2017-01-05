NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Cavs have Rajon Rondo, Mario Chalmers on their radar

While the Cavaliers have looked sensational all season and are the best team in the Eastern Conference, Cleveland is relatively thin at the point guard position. The Cavs just don't really have anyone reliable to back up Kyrie Irving. Kay Felder is a rookie and Jordan McRae is not really a point guard.

As a result, Iman Shumpert has filled in from time to time at point but that is not his strong suit. And with Irving missing Wednesday's 106-94 loss to the Bulls, Matthew Dellavedova's departure to Milwaukee and Mo Williams' absence looms large for the Cavs.

Cleveland is well aware of this problem, which is why LeBron James told reporters after losing to Chicago that the Cavs need to get a veteran backup point guard. And according to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, the Cavs are doing just that by by keeping an eye on Mario Chalmers and Rajon Rondo:

"That was obvious from day one, first day of training camp," James said. "We don't have a reliable, veteran backup point guard." ... Seated on the Bulls' bench for the third consecutive game was Rajon Rondo, a former All-Star who signed a two-year, $27 million deal in the offseason to come to Chicago. If the Bulls aren't going to play him, he'd like to be traded or bought out of his contract so he can choose his next team. The Cavs are watching this development. Mario Chalmers is a free agent now. He's recovering from a torn Achilles suffered last season. He hasn't worked out for any teams, but he remains on Cleveland's radar.

It is important to note that the Cavs are not pursuing a trade for Rondo or have plans to sign Chalmers. They are simply keeping an eye on both players.

Adding Rondo though, even if possible, doesn't seem like the best move the Cavs. Due to his inconsistent and unhelpful play as of late, Rondo has been benched in Chicago, which is emblematic of his sub-par play in previous stops in Sacramento and Dallas. Rondo will never be the player he once was in Boston and adding him (if possible) may do more harm than good for the Cavs.

Chalmers played well for the Grizzlies before tearing his Achilles last season, so he is perhaps the better fit in Cleveland. His familiarity with James and even James Jones, should also help his case. But that all depends on if Chalmers is fully healthy.

The Cavs currently don't seem to be in any rush to sign a backup point guard. But with James vocally weighing in, the Cavs may need to listen to their superstar and address the hole on their roster sooner rather than later.