NBA Trade Rumors: Andrew Bogut knows he could be on different team after deadline

With the NBA's trade deadline rapidly approaching, there will likely be some sort of flurry of activity as teams try and improve their rosters. One player that could be on the move and has been mentioned in various rumors and reports is Mavericks center Andrew Bogut.

Bogut has one year left on his deal and with his perchance for strong defense, he is viewed as a valuable asset and commodity. He is well aware of all of this, which is why Bogut can see himself getting traded at February's trade deadline.

From an interview Bogut did with Australia's Sky Sports Radio:

"Thankfully I'm a free agent here so I only have a couple of months more here and then will most likely move on," Bogut said. "I don't see myself hanging around with everything that's gone on. It will be an interesting six months ahead." Asked if he expected to be moved before the February 23 trade deadline, Bogut said: "You never know." ... "I've got a valuable contract ... having four months left on my contract I'm a valuable commodity to be moved," he said.

Bogut has always kept it real when talking to the media and he continued to speak frankly about his situation in Dallas with reporters on Thursday, saying that he doesn't want to be traded nor has he asked for a trade.

Andrew Bogut is asked if he wants to be traded.



"I haven't asked to be traded. That's the best answer I can give you." — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) January 5, 2017

Bogut is 100 percent right about his status in Dallas. He is basically a rental player at this point and is currently coming off the bench (which he asked for so Dirk Nowitzki could have more space on offense). And it is in the best interest of the Mavs to trade him now and get some value back, instead of letting him walk in free agency without getting anything in return.

Bogut is not in the most ideal situation in Dallas but at least he is content with it. And perhaps he is right, at some point in the coming months, Bogut could be playing for a different team where he will be better situated.