NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers' reported offer for Paul George 'doesn't move the needle'

Paul George has made it clear that he's leaving the Indiana Pacers. And before he does so in free agency next summer, numerous teams have gotten involved in trade talks with the Pacers to try and acquire the All-Star forward, even if it would only be as a one-year rental.

The Cavs and the Lakers were some of the earliest players, but nothing has happened just yet, and with things dragging along, the Portland Trail Blazers have now entered the sweepstakes. The Blazers have one of the best backcourts around with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, but could absolutely use another star.

George would seem to be a great fit as he could slide in at either forward spot and work off-ball, giving the Blazers another deadly offensive weapon. Unfortunately for Portland, PG-13 won't be coming to the Pacific Northwest any time soon. At least not until the Blazers sweeten their offer.

According to Jason Quick of CSNNW, the latest trade the Blazers suggested, "doesn't move the needle" for the Pacers.

Source says what Blazers have offered for Paul George "doesn't move the needle" for Pacers. — Jason Quick (@jwquick) June 22, 2017

While there's nothing imminent with the Blazers, the Paul George front is one to monitor closely, as the Pacers appear interested in moving him before they lose him for nothing next summer in free agency.