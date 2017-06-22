NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers' reported offer for Paul George 'doesn't move the needle'
The Blazers have reportedly jumped into the Paul George sweepstakes
Paul George has made it clear that he's leaving the Indiana Pacers. And before he does so in free agency next summer, numerous teams have gotten involved in trade talks with the Pacers to try and acquire the All-Star forward, even if it would only be as a one-year rental.
The Cavs and the Lakers were some of the earliest players, but nothing has happened just yet, and with things dragging along, the Portland Trail Blazers have now entered the sweepstakes. The Blazers have one of the best backcourts around with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, but could absolutely use another star.
George would seem to be a great fit as he could slide in at either forward spot and work off-ball, giving the Blazers another deadly offensive weapon. Unfortunately for Portland, PG-13 won't be coming to the Pacific Northwest any time soon. At least not until the Blazers sweeten their offer.
According to Jason Quick of CSNNW, the latest trade the Blazers suggested, "doesn't move the needle" for the Pacers.
While there's nothing imminent with the Blazers, the Paul George front is one to monitor closely, as the Pacers appear interested in moving him before they lose him for nothing next summer in free agency.
-
Report: Nuggets asking about Butler
Denver is reportedly willing to part with young pieces and picks, but not big man Nikola J...
-
Report: Spurs and Cavs talk Green trade
The Spurs and Cavaliers are discussing a trade for Danny Green
-
Ball wears BBB bowtie to draft day
For the Ball family, marketing isn't everything, it's the only thing
-
Report: Hornets locked on Mitchell at 11
The Hornets have reportedly set their sights on the Louisville product as their draft sele...
-
Report: Aldridge unhappy in San Antonio
LaMarcus Aldridge's unhappiness in San Antonio is the driving force behind the Spurs' recent...
-
Report: Spurs looking to move Aldridge
Aldridge is under contract for next season, with a player option for 2018-19
Add a Comment