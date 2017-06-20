NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls' Jimmy Butler is 'gone,' it's just a matter of Celtics or Cavs
Jimmy Butler could be soon leaving Chicago
Jimmy Butler and the Bulls have had a strange relationship. For years now he's been Chicago's best player, but the organization has never been afraid to listen to offers for him in trade discussions. They went out and signed players that didn't fit well next to him last offseason like Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo. Butler's response was dragging Chicago to the playoffs.
It felt like that would be enough to guarantee Butler a spot with the Bulls until his contract came to an end. However, that doesn't appear to be the case. According to Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago, the Bulls are actively shopping Butler with the Cavaliers and Celtics as the two most likely destinations.
It's strange that the Bulls would choose to trade Butler as opposed to building around him, but there is apparently friction between him and coach Fred Hoiberg, according to Goodwill's report. If that's the case, then the Bulls would be choosing Hoiberg over Butler to gain assets for the future. That said, if assets are Chicago's goal, then why shop him to the Cavaliers? The Celtics make sense because they're stacked with draft picks. Cleveland, on the other hand, will need to get a third team involved if they want to get a deal going.
With the draft coming up, Butler could be on his way out of Chicago as soon as Thursday. It's safe to say the NBA offsesaon is already scorching hot and it's barely a week old.
