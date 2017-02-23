NBA trade rumors, buzz: Is OKC planning another deadline-day sneak attack?

Every year, the Thunder get involved on the trade deadline. Not in the days before, on that actual day. GM Sam Presti is the king of the sneak attack. He’s managed to snag significant deals multiple times on the day of the deadline, and he’s looking to pull off something similar on Thursday, targeting Bulls forward Taj Gibson.

The Thunder are frequently good for a Deadline Day surprise and league sources say Chicago's Taj Gibson has emerged as an OKC trade target. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Piggybacking off @ESPNSteinLine and the Thunder's interest in Taj Gibson: Another Bull known to interest OKC is Doug McDermott, sources say. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 23, 2017

The move wouldn’t solve OKC’s primary problem, their perimeter offense, but it would give them a major upgrade at power forward and make an already great defense even better. Gibson can crash the offensive glass and hit the short-range jumper. He and Steven Adams would be a major headache in the playoffs. And it would give the Thunder a smallball option at center without having to play Enes Kanter at that spot.

The Bulls have been talking about trading Gibson for some time, but have never actually relented on giving him up. His contract was cap friendly but he’s up for a new deal this summer. If Chicago’s looking at a major overhaul or rebuild, it would make sense to trade him, and the Thunder have young players like Cameron Payne and Alex Abrines to deal. They’re short on picks, however.

We’ll see if a deal gets done.