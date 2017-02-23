NBA trade rumors, buzz: Is OKC planning another deadline-day sneak attack?
Taj Gibson would certainly qualify
Every year, the Thunder get involved on the trade deadline. Not in the days before, on that actual day. GM Sam Presti is the king of the sneak attack. He’s managed to snag significant deals multiple times on the day of the deadline, and he’s looking to pull off something similar on Thursday, targeting Bulls forward Taj Gibson.
The move wouldn’t solve OKC’s primary problem, their perimeter offense, but it would give them a major upgrade at power forward and make an already great defense even better. Gibson can crash the offensive glass and hit the short-range jumper. He and Steven Adams would be a major headache in the playoffs. And it would give the Thunder a smallball option at center without having to play Enes Kanter at that spot.
The Bulls have been talking about trading Gibson for some time, but have never actually relented on giving him up. His contract was cap friendly but he’s up for a new deal this summer. If Chicago’s looking at a major overhaul or rebuild, it would make sense to trade him, and the Thunder have young players like Cameron Payne and Alex Abrines to deal. They’re short on picks, however.
We’ll see if a deal gets done.
