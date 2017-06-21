NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers gauging interest for potential DeAndre Jordan deal
The Clippers want to know if anybody is interested in DeAndre Jordan
The Clippers are on the verge of a rebuild. With Chris Paul and Blake Griffin set to receive new contracts this summer, they could both choose to leave Los Angeles. If that happens, the only major piece left on the Clippers would be DeAndre Jordan. The problem there is Jordan isn't good enough on his own to carry the Clippers.
Los Angeles must know this as well, because, according to Chris Haynes from ESPN, they're gauging interest in Jordan on the trade market. The Clippers haven't made any hard sells on Jordan yet as they're mainly interested in knowing what value he brings.
The Clippers are most likely getting a gauge on Jordan in case they have to quickly hit the reset button. Having an idea of what they can get in return on him would make performing a trade at a later point easier for them. It will also give them an idea of which teams would be interested in a player like him.
Jordan might be most well known for his dunks, but he's an excellent screen setter and one of the better rim protectors in the NBA. If the Clippers do choose to part ways with him then whoever gets him will be very pleased with their return.
