NBA trade rumors: Clippers, Thunder reportedly pushing for Wilson Chandler

The Clippers have been riddled with injuries (as usual), and it’s no secret that Russell Westbrook needs some help in Oklahoma City, so it makes sense that both teams would be looking to add a piece at the trade deadline.

That piece, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, could be Wilson Chandler of the Denver Nuggets. Wojnarowski breaks it down around the 2:45 mark of the video below.

The prospects of Boston & Chicago reengaging on a Jimmy Butler deal this week. Trade deadline preview w/ @WojVerticalNBA and @ChrisMannixYS. pic.twitter.com/SeEyG2Lj94 — The Vertical (@TheVertical) February 19, 2017

“Oklahoma City had been very much in pursuit of [Sacramento’s] Rudy Gay before his season-ending injury,” Wojnarowski said. “They’d love to get a four-man, a versatile forward, as would the Clippers. Both teams think that kind of player maybe gets them over the hump in a first-round series.”

Chandler is a logical piece for both teams. He’s having one of the best seasons of his career -- averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game -- after injuries had derailed most of his previous seasons in Denver.

For the Clippers he could slide right into the small forward spot in the starting lineup or add some scoring to the bench unit. He could also allow the Clippers to play small for stretches of the game, moving Blake Griffin to the five and having Chandler fill in at the four.

For the Thunder, particularly with the injury to Enes Kanter, they just need someone besides Westbrook who can put the ball in the basket. Chandler can clearly do that, and would fit nicely as a scorer and floor-spacer alongside Westbrook and Steven Adams.

It remains to be seen whether the Clippers or Thunder have enough assets to put together a package attractive enough for Denver to bite, but Chandler certainly makes sense for both teams.