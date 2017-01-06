NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks finalizing deal to send sharpshooter Kyle Korver to Cavs
This would be a huge boost for the defending champs
For the second straight season, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be adding one of the league's best shooters to their roster in the middle of the year. According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, the defending champions are "finalizing" a deal for Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Kyle Korver. Last February, the Cavaliers acquired Channing Frye from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline.
The Hawks will get Mo Williams' contract and a heavily protected first-round pick from the Cavs, according to Basketball Insiders' Eric Pincus. This will be a 2019 pick, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who a also reported that Cleveland is making a separate deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sending this year's pick away and getting its own 2018 pick back. The Cavs will "likely" send Mike Dunleavy to a third team, per The Vertical.
With Korver, an All-Star just two years ago, the Cavaliers could play a five-man lineup with shooting that just about matches what the Golden State Warriors do: Kyrie Irving, Korver, LeBron James, Kevin Love and Frye. He especially helps because guard J.R. Smith is recovering from thumb surgery.
Some thoughts:
- It's somewhat surprising that the Hawks would send Korver to their biggest rival without getting more in return. This signals that the front office is tearing their team apart, and it will only make the noise surrounding Paul Millsap get louder. According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, Atlanta is "actively in trade talks with several teams" about Millsap.
- Korver, 35, has slipped a bit since 2014-15, his career year and one of the best shooting seasons in NBA history. Still, he's making 40.9 percent of his 3-pointers this season, and that number should rise in the Cavaliers' system. James, Irving and Love will create wide-open opportunities for him, and his presence will make their jobs easier.
- If there's a concern, it's on the defensive end. Korver will always be a high-IQ player, but ankle and knee issues have slowed him in the last couple of years. Cleveland probably isn't too worried about this because he's such a good team defender, but you wouldn't necessarily want him chasing Klay Thompson around screens for heavy minutes.
- A free agent in July, Korver might be nothing more than a rental for the Cavs. If he gives them a better chance to win a title, though, then it has to be worth it.
- The Hawks are playing the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday and Korver is in uniform, but on the bench. Apparently this isn't quite done yet.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Who should be blamed for Knicks' slide?
There's plenty of blame to spread around in New York
-
Green: Losing 3-1 lead still sucks
That blown lead will likely forever haunt Green and his teammates
-
Bosh: I'm getting taste of retirement
Unclear about his NBA future, Bosh is spending his time off jamming with R&B singer Miguel
-
Report: Rondo, Chalmers on Cavs' radar
Cleveland is seeking an upgrade at backup point guard
-
All-Star fan voting picks Zaza again
Seeing Zaza Pachulia near the top of the list shows why the impact of the fan vote was reduced...
-
Bogut thinks he could be traded
Andrew Bogut is well aware of his situation in Dallas, but he's not demanding a trade
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre