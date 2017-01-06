NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks finalizing deal to send sharpshooter Kyle Korver to Cavs

For the second straight season, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be adding one of the league's best shooters to their roster in the middle of the year. According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, the defending champions are "finalizing" a deal for Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Kyle Korver. Last February, the Cavaliers acquired Channing Frye from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline.

The Hawks will get Mo Williams' contract and a heavily protected first-round pick from the Cavs, according to Basketball Insiders' Eric Pincus. This will be a 2019 pick, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who a also reported that Cleveland is making a separate deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sending this year's pick away and getting its own 2018 pick back. The Cavs will "likely" send Mike Dunleavy to a third team, per The Vertical.

With Korver, an All-Star just two years ago, the Cavaliers could play a five-man lineup with shooting that just about matches what the Golden State Warriors do: Kyrie Irving, Korver, LeBron James, Kevin Love and Frye. He especially helps because guard J.R. Smith is recovering from thumb surgery.

Kyle Korver is as good as J.R. Smith stand-in as you can find. USATSI

