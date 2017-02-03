NBA trade rumors: Kevin Love says he expects to be in Cleveland 'for a long time'

Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony? That's among the intriguing ideas to gain steam on the NBA trade rumor mill recently. The Cavaliers need another play-maker, as Lebron James has emphasized, but Anthony might not fit that bill.

Despite the trade rumors suggesting Love would be a movable piece for the right price, Love himself says he doesn't expect to go anywhere.

Talking with reporters Friday, Love said he has grown accustomed to the whispers that he could be on the move, but said he "expects to be here [Cleveland] for a long time."

Less than a year removed from playing an integral role in the Cavaliers' first NBA championship, Love is familiar with the whispers that he could be on the move dating back to his days with the Timberwolves. A major trade with the Knicks for Anthony is no doubt an intriguing proposition for both parties. And it's one that didn't surprise Love.

"I predicted that," Love said. "I said it doesn't matter if I have an All-Star year or it's one start or the other, [rumors are] always going to be there, right?

"With this being my ninth year in the league, I guess it's just part of the growth process."

The reigning champion Cavaliers, who went 7-8 in January, are still growing as a team. James is playing a lot of regular-season minutes that could take a toll on him in the postseason, and Kyrie Irving has seemingly been the only player with the ability to create for himself. So Love, who has not played the past two games, is still a critical piece of the team with his scoring ability and offensive production. And Cleveland as a whole has some issues to work out including where some of its scoring production will come from.

The Knicks-Cavs trade rumor takes an interesting turn Saturday, as Cleveland travels to New York to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23. By the looks of it, the Cavs will likely be standing pat with Love, and potentially add free agent Jordan Farmar. But until the deadline passes, the rumors will likely continue to surround the Cavaliers and their star forward.