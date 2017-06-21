NBA Trade Rumors: Kings passed on swapping first-round draft picks with Lakers

The Lakers and Kings both possess top 10 picks in this Thursday's NBA Draft. The Lakers have the No. 2 overall pick while the Kings are in possession of Nos. 5 and 10. There's been speculation of the two sides being able to work out a pick swap so the Kings could move up and take someone like Josh Jackson.

And on Tuesday, David Aldridge of Turner Sports backed that up with a report that the two sides had engaged in talks that would have sent the second overall pick of the draft to Sacramento in exchange for the Kings' two first-round picks. The plan for Los Angeles was to then flip one of those two Sacramento picks in a potential trade for Pacers All-Star Paul George.

Lakers, per sources, engaged Sacramento in talks that would have sent the 2nd pick to the Kings for Sac’s two 1st-rounders (5 and 10) (1/2) — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

Lakers would have then packaged one of the Kings’ picks w/27 & 28 along w/player in offer to Indy for Paul George. But Kings said no (2/2). — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

Ever since George informed the Pacers that he wasn't planning to stay with them past 2018, the Lakers have been pitching trades to the Pacers. At first, the idea was that Los Angeles would just wait for George to come to them in free agency, but Indiana has drummed up other teams' interest for George as a rental. This is the first time a report has come out where Los Angeles would be giving up major pieces like first-round picks.

The Kings, however, must really want one of the players projected to go near the top of the draft. After trading DeMarcus Cousins, they're currently in the process of a quick rebuild and a pick like that might help them jump-start the process.