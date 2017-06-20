NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks not ruling out trading Kristaps Porzingis before the draft

A new day, a new shocking report in the NBA.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks and Phil Jackson have reportedly not ruled out trading their young big man Kristaps Porzingis, and there are understandably plenty of teams chomping at the bit to try and work out a deal.

Sources: As teams become aware Phil Jackson isn't ruling out possibility of trading Kristaps Porzingis, frenzy of interest is growing today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

Sources: Phil Jackson met with Lauri Markkanen in New York on Monday, a player whom he's considering at No. 8 should Knicks move Porzingis. https://t.co/44d8EqMoBm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

Porzingis was a controversial selection when the Knicks took him No. 4 overall back in the 2015 Draft, but he quickly became a fan favorite as he proved to be the real deal. Last season he averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and two blocks per game at just 21 years old, and is one of the brightest young stars in the league.

Trading him now would surely generate an even worse reaction from the Knicks fan base than when they drafted him two years ago. So why would the Knicks even consider dealing someone as young and talented as Porzingis, especially with two cheap years left on his contract?

Well, there has been some drama behind the scenes in recent months, as Porzingis was reportedly unhappy with the direction of the franchise and skipped his exit interviews at the end of the season. Since then, the Knicks have let his favorite assistant coach go, and he announced that he will be playing for his native Latvia in the EuroBasket 2017 without clearing that decision with the Knicks.

Here's more from ESPN's Ian Begley:

No one from the Knicks organization has been in touch with Kristaps Porzingis since he skipped exit meetings. Porzingis' brother, Janis, is frustrated by the lack of communication. "Despite how the Knicks are treating their players, Kris wants to stay in New York. He loves the city and he loves the fans and he wants to win with this team," Janis Porzingis told ESPN. "If he's going to be traded, he's going to play out his contact and decide his future on his own."

Teams have worked through that level of conflict with players much less talented than Porzingis in the past, however, and it would seem rather shortsighted to send him away so early into his career.

Of course, this is the Knicks we're talking about, so who knows, maybe they really will trade away the most talented young player they've had since Patrick Ewing before the draft.