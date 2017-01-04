NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks reportedly interested in Suns' P.J. Tucker

New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek is at his wit's end when it comes to the team's 26th-ranked defense. The Knicks have lost five straight and allowed the Orlando Magic to score like the Golden State Warriors in Monday's 115-103 setback, a loss that led Hornacek to declare that they might not be capable of playing defense, even if they're trying.

Hornacek walked that back a little bit Tuesday, telling reporters the coaching staff needs to put players in the position to succeed on that end. He added that he needs New York's effort to go from good to great, via ESPN's Ian Begley:

"I wouldn't say it's necessarily that they [can't] play defense -- we have to find the right way to have them play defense," he said. "I think these guys really are trying, but defense is tough. It's an all-out running into guys, hustling, not stopping. It's a lot harder than offense. So the effort they are giving is, I think, is good, but we got to get it to be great."

It follows that Hornacek would welcome any front-office move that brought him more defensive talent. One idea: reuniting him with Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker, who could be available on the trade market. According to ESPN, this is a possibility:

The trade deadline is less than two months away, and the Knicks, like every other team in the NBA, are looking at their options. It doesn't seem as if any move is imminent, but some members of the Knicks' front office have labeled Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker as a potential trade target, league sources told ESPN.com.

Tucker would not immediately fix the Knicks' problems. He could help, however, as he's capable of guarding multiple positions and is more physical than anybody else on their roster. A bonus: New York is 27th in the league in defensive rebounding, and he's one of the league's better-rebounding wings.

Of course, this would be a stopgap solution. The reason Tucker could be acquired is that he's going to be a free agent at the end of the season. He'll be 32 in the summer, and the Knicks could lose him for nothing. This means they might hesitate to send much of value the Suns' way. Even if they re-signed him, he would be a role player, not a part of their core.

Judging by the moves New York president Phil Jackson has made the past two offseasons, his goal is to get the team back to the playoffs quickly. As long as that's the case, a stopgap solution is fine. The Eastern Conference playoff race is wide open and the Knicks are only half a game out of eighth place. They could use any defensive help they can get.