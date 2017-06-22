NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets inquiring about Jimmy Butler; Jokic off the table
Denver is reportedly willing to part with young pieces and picks, but not big man Nikola Jokic
The trade inquiries about Bulls forward Jimmy Butler just keep on coming, and the latest potential suitor is reportedly the Denver Nuggets. From ESPN's Jeff Goodman:
Denver has spoken to the Bulls about Jimmy Butler, source told ESPN. Would include multiple young players, not Nikola Jokic, and picks.
The Nuggets have a number of young players on their roster, including guards Jamal Murray, Emmanuel Mudiay and Gary Harris. Denver likely views the 22-year-old Jokic -- who averaged 16.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season -- as a franchise player moving forward, so it's no surprise to see him taken off the table.
Butler has been linked to numerous teams in the days leading up to Thursday's NBA Draft, but it remains to be seen whether the Bulls will actually pull the trigger on a deal..
