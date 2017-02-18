NBA trade rumors: Pacers willing to move draft pick to get Paul George some help

The slumping Indiana Pacers, who have lost six straight, are putting themselves in a position for a potential trade before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. According to a report from ESPN, the Pacers are shopping their 2017 first-round draft pick in hopes of landing a talent to place alongside Paul George.

Because the upcoming draft is so loaded with talent, there is said to be hesitancy in moving the pick. But with the Pacers dropping to 29-28 going into All-Star weekend, a trade to bolster the roster by dangling a first-rounder in exchange for an immediate impact player could be enticing.

While that scenario is certainly at the forefront of the front office, it may also be a long-term strategy to keep star player Paul George happy. George has the choice to opt out of his contract after the 2017-18 season, and should he see the team slip from an Eastern Conference title contender to a team that can’t make the playoffs, it certainly would make a decision to stay with his team less appealing. Especially because of the emphasis George has made on winning and contending for an NBA title.

“I always want to play on a winning team,” George said on ESPN Radio Friday. “I always want to be part of a team that has a chance to win it all. That’s important.

“I wanted to be the first and want to be the first to be able to bring a championship to Indiana. So that’s still on my mind ... and something I definitely want to achieve in Indiana.”

If the Pacers move the pick for a high-caliber player, it could help secure an extension with George in the offseason, eliminating any potential drama that could loom if he entered free-agency in 2018.

The good news for Indiana? George seems set on staying put. So adding talent would only further solidify his thoughts on staying with the Pacers, it seems.

