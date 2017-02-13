NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors, Heat have 'expressed interest' in Serge Ibaka

Although they traded Victor Oladipo, Ersan Ilyasova (who was later moved for Jerami Grant) and the pick that became Domantas Sabonis to the Thunder to acquire Serge Ibaka in the offseason, the Orlando Magic have already begun to explore the trade market for him. And according to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are quite interested in acquiring the 6-foot-10 power forward.

From Stein:

Sources say that Toronto and Miami are among the Eastern Conference teams that have expressed interest in Ibaka this month. More than one rival club has expressed the belief that Orlando will use the next 10 days before the deadline to keep fielding offers and then, ultimately, choose the best available package for Ibaka on Feb. 23 and make the move.

The Magic had visions of grandeur when they traded for Ibaka, hoping it was the type of move that would help them to win now and make the playoffs. But that hasn't happened as the Magic remain a bottom-of-the-standings team in the East and Ibaka hasn't made a noticeable impact -- especially on the defensive end, where he usually thrives. Orlando is ranked 22nd overall in defensive rating and have the second-to-worst offensive rating in the league.

Ibaka will be a free-agent this summer, so making a move to get a player or asset back now makes sense instead of letting him walk in free agency. But this may also work against the Magic, as Ibaka's expiring contract means a team may not want to give up a lot of its own assets just in case he leaves in free agency. Yet the Raptors and Heat are in need of a power forward and may be willing to take a chance on Ibaka in order to boost their playoff aspirations.

Miami has been playing well as of late and, after cutting ties with Chris Bosh, they could use Ibaka. He would give the Heat an impressive defensive front by playing alongside Hassan Whiteside. But this is a transition type year for the Heat and acquiring Ibaka would greatly speed up their rebuild. Does Miami actually want to do that? If so, the Heat may need to get some sort of guarantee from Ibaka that he will re-sign with them.

Toronto may be the more intriguing option for Ibaka. The Raptors have been rather inconsistent as of late and perhaps trading for Ibaka could shake things up in Toronto in a good way. Toronto needs a power forward like Ibaka, who can stretch the floor with his shooting and can also defend. Patrick Patterson has been solid but Ibaka would definitely be an upgrade. And with the Raptors hoping to truly challenge the Cavs in the playoffs, getting Ibaka can only help.

So there are teams like the Heat and Raptors who have a need for Ibaka -- it is now just up to the Magic to actually make a move.