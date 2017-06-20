NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets reportedly shopping guard Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley is one of the best defensive point guards in the league, a snug fit next to James Harden and on a team-friendly contract for another two years, but the Houston Rockets still might trade him. According to the Sporting News' Sean Deveney, the Rockets are "actively shopping" the guard as Thursday's NBA Draft approaches. Beverley has even talked to the team about a possible move and is said to be "open to a trade." What does Houston have up its sleeve?

The obvious rationale for the Rockets is to clear salary. If they dump Beverley, cut Isaiah Taylor and Kyle Wiltjer and renounce free agents Nene and Troy Williams, they could have more than $17 million in cap space this summer. That's not enough to make a competitive offer for someone like Chris Paul or Kyle Lowry, but it sounds like the front office values the extra financial flexibility anyway. On Sunday, Beverley said that he knows other teams are interested in his services and mentioned Paul as a possible target for Houston, via Fox 26's Mark Berman.

The Rockets are in a tricky position, as the front office wants to build on their 55-27 season, their first under coach Mike D'Antoni, but there does not appear to be a clear path to acquiring another star to play with James Harden. Perhaps Eric Gordon, who will make $12.9 million next season and might win the Sixth Man of the Year award, could be dealt, and the same goes for Clint Capela, the bouncy center who is owed $2.3 million in the final year of his rookie contract. Both of those players, however, were a huge part of the team in 2016-17, so sending them elsewhere would come with some degree of risk.

Beverley, too, has been a crucial part of Houston's success since he arrived in the 2012-13 season. The Rockets have tried to replace him in the starting lineup with Jeremy Lin and Ty Lawson, but both experiments failed, the second one spectacularly. If they are willing to get rid of him, then they must be absolutely sure that they will make the most of the extra cap space they'll get in return.