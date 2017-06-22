NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs trying to deal LaMarcus Aldridge for a top-10 draft pick

Aside from getting Pau Gasol to opt out of the final year of his contract in order to renegotiate a longer team deal, the Spurs haven't made any moves this offseason. Judging by the amount of rumors, they could be close to a big one.

San Antonio has been linked to Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, and now Derrick Rose, and it's also reportedly open to trading Danny Green. According to a report from Ramona Shelburne and Mike Wright, San Antonio is looking to move LaMarcus Aldridge in the hopes of getting a top-10 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Via ESPN:

The San Antonio Spurs, in pursuit of a top-10 pick in Thursday's NBA draft, have spoken to at least three teams about a possible trade involving power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Aldridge's contract contains a player option after the 2017-18 season, and he declined to address the situation when asked specifically by ESPN about it during the playoffs.

For the Spurs, working to consummate a trade now is more advantageous than potentially losing Aldridge after next season with no compensation in return.

"He can opt out in a year," Spurs general manager R.C. Buford told ESPN last month. "There's a point in time that we'll have to address what's next. At that time, we'll deal with it. As you build a team, you make decisions along the way."