NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs trying to deal LaMarcus Aldridge for a top-10 draft pick

Aldridge is under contract for next season, with a player option for 2018-19

Aside from getting Pau Gasol to opt out of the final year of his contract in order to renegotiate a longer team deal, the Spurs haven't made any moves this offseason. Judging by the amount of rumors, they could be close to a big one. 

San Antonio has been linked to Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, and now Derrick Rose, and it's also reportedly open to trading Danny Green. According to a report from Ramona Shelburne and Mike Wright, San Antonio is looking to move LaMarcus Aldridge in the hopes of getting a top-10 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Via ESPN:

The San Antonio Spurs, in pursuit of a top-10 pick in Thursday's NBA draft, have spoken to at least three teams about a possible trade involving power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Aldridge's contract contains a player option after the 2017-18 season, and he declined to address the situation when asked specifically by ESPN about it during the playoffs.

For the Spurs, working to consummate a trade now is more advantageous than potentially losing Aldridge after next season with no compensation in return.

"He can opt out in a year," Spurs general manager R.C. Buford told ESPN last month. "There's a point in time that we'll have to address what's next. At that time, we'll deal with it. As you build a team, you make decisions along the way."

In addition, trading Aldridge would open up even more cap space as the Spurs pursue free agents this offseason. 

The big man is set to turn 32 years old later this summer, and is coming off his worst statistical season since his rookie campaign with the Trail Blazers, putting up 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spurs. 

