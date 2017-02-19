NBA trade rumors: Wizards reportedly interested in Lou Williams, Bogdanovic

The Washington Wizards are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, but the disparity between the stellar starting unit and the meager bench contribution could end up being a problem.

With that in mind, it’s no secret that the Wizards are looking to add a bench scorer before Thursday’s trade deadline. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Washington is interested in Lakers guard Lou Williams and/or Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic to possibly fill that need (3:43 of the video below).

The prospects of Boston & Chicago reengaging on a Jimmy Butler deal this week. Trade deadline preview w/ @WojVerticalNBA and @ChrisMannixYS. pic.twitter.com/SeEyG2Lj94 — The Vertical (@TheVertical) February 19, 2017

“[The Wizards] feel like if there’s a wing player that they can get out on the trade market -- Lou Williams with the Lakers, they have interest in, Bojan Bogdanovic with the Nets,” Wojnarowski said. “Washington has shown an inclination to give up a future draft pick, a first-round pick, potentially even in this draft, to get a veteran who may even turn out to be a rental for them.”

In a vacuum, trading a first-round pick in a deep draft to rent a bench scorer for a few months seems like a bad idea, but the Wizards have won 18 of their last 21 games and are quickly closing in on the Celtics and Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. Especially given Cleveland’s injury problems this season, this might be the right time to go into win-now mode and try to steal one of the top two seeds in the East.

Williams is a straight bucket-getter who was no problem fitting into any team. He’s averaging a career-high 18.6 points off the bench for the Lakers this season, and is a leading candidate to win his second Sixth Man of the Year award. He would immediately bolster a weak Wizards second unit that doesn’t have a player averaging more than six points per game.

Bogdanovic isn’t quite the high-octane scorer that Williams is, but he is a big improvement over what the Wizards are currently working with. The 6-8 forward is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 35 percent on 3-pointers.

If Washington can add one of these bench scorers to help John Wall, Bradley Beal and the top-tier starting unit, the Wizards could make some noise in the playoffs.