NBA Trade Rumors: Wolves among teams inquiring about Knicks' Derrick Rose

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau may be looking to reunite with Derrick Rose in Minnesota.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, the Timberwolves have talked to the Knicks about a possible trade involving Rose. Begley reports that “it is unclear” what the Timberwolves would offer the Knicks for the former MVP. The Timberwolves aren’t the only team inquiring about Rose as Begley reports that “several teams” have reached out to the Knicks about their starting point guard.

The Timberwolves are reportedly trying to move Ricky Rubio before Thursday’s trade deadline, so maybe he could be involved in a move for Rose. But overall, this report shows that the Timberwolves are looking to improve at the point guard position and aren’t ready to hand over the reigns to rookie Kris Dunn. Of course, Rose likely isn’t that much of an upgrade from Rubio, especially on the defensive end. Offensively, Rose could provide some scoring punch with Zach LaVine out for the rest of a season with a torn ACL.

For the Knicks, this could be a sign that they have no plans to re-sign Rose in the offseason when he becomes a free agent. Rose has played just fine, averaging 17.7 points while shooting 46 percent but he hasn’t truly helped move the needle in New York. Also, in a rather bizarre incident, Rose skipped a game this season to be with his family but neglected to tell the Knicks or anyone else about his whereabouts.

Along with the signing of Joakim Noah, acquiring Rose was one of Phil Jackson’s key moves last summer to try and transform the Knicks into a playoff team in the East. That hasn’t happened, and instead of being a super team, the Knicks seem destined to be one of the worst teams in the league yet again.

And while trading Rose likely won’t drastically improve the Knicks, it is better for New York to trade him now and get some players or assets before he leaves in free agency.