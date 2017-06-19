NBA Trade Rumors: Wolves reportedly looking to acquire Jimmy Butler from Bulls

The NBA Draft is coming up on Thursday and the trade rumors are coming in hot and heavy. With the Celtics pulling off a trade for more future assets, some believe Boston is poised to pull off a blockbuster trade to acquire a star like Jimmy Butler.

But Butler could actually be heading elsewhere. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of the The Vertical, the Minnesota Timberwolves have already made contact with the Bulls about acquiring Butler in a trade.

Sources: Chicago’s price for Jimmy Butler remains elevated, but Minnesota has assets and interest. Sides made preliminary contact this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

If the Bulls are really interested in parting ways with Butler, Minnesota has plenty of assets to throw their way. The Wolves likely wouldn't want to get rid of Karl-Anthony Towns, but some combination of Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick in Thursday's draft could be an enticing package.

Butler has reportedly been involved in trade talks for pretty much an entire year, so it will be interesting to see if a deal actually gets made before the start of next season.