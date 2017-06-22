NBA Trades: Timberwolves acquire Jimmy Butler from Bulls on Draft Day

The Timberwolves have acquired Jimmy Butler from the Bulls in a draft-night trade. Butler was the subject of trade rumors since the season ended and will be reunited with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota. The Bulls received the rights to No. 7 pick, forward Lauri Markkanen, and along with guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn. The Wolves received the rights to No. 16 pick, center Justin Patton, along with Butler.

#Twolves acquire three-time NBA All-Star and 2016-17 All-NBA Third Team selection Jimmy Butler in trade with Chicago Bulls. Release: pic.twitter.com/iCciKfFrEz — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) June 23, 2017

OFFICIAL: Bulls acquire Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, and Lauri Markkanen from Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/L6T5nCHuzm — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 23, 2017

Butler had said he didn't want to be traded, but the Bulls have been wanting to move him for quite some time. Due to this trade, Butler will no longer qualify for the super max contract, but he does get to play on one of the brightest young teams in the NBA. He'll immediately be the best player in Minnesota while having a chance to grow with their young core.

Going to Chicago will be rising shooting guard LaVine. LaVine was playing incredible basketball last season before going down with a knee injury. He's a dead-eye 3-point shooter and can jump out of the gym. If he's healthy, the Bulls have acquired one of the stronger guards in the NBA.

Minnesota made out great in this trade. To get Butler and still manage to stay in the draft via the No. 16 pick -- which turned out to be Justin Patton -- is incredible use of their assets. They had to let go of LaVine, but they've become a much better team by adding Butler. Minnesota is going to win more games next year and Butler will be why.