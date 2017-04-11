Nets-Celtics highlights: Brook Lopez becomes Brooklyn's all-time scoring leader

With a turnaround jumper over Boston Celtics center Al Horford on Monday, Brook Lopez became the Brooklyn Nets’ all-time scoring leader. Lopez, who was drafted by the then-New Jersey Nets in 2008, is about to finish his ninth season in the standings. Buck Williams (10,440 points with the Nets) was previously at the top of the list.

The mere fact that Lopez, 29, is still in Brooklyn represents a minor miracle. He has been on the trade block for years, most famously coming close to being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015 and to the Orlando Magic in 2011. It is rare for a player as productive as he is stay with a rebuilding team in his prime, but the Nets value his steady presence and professionalism. Lopez isn’t exactly asking out, either.

“I definitely think I’m lucky,” Lopez told the New York Times’ Filip Bondy recently. “When people look back on me and my career, I’d like them to say I was one of the people who helped start something big in Brooklyn. Started a legacy where players want to come and play.”

Lopez scored 25 points on 10-for-21 shooting in the Nets’ 114-105 loss to the Celtics.