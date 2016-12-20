New NBA CBA limits fireworks, jet ski, hoverboard usage by players

The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement is in place and there are a lot of complicated elements that could impact the league. Deadspin notes one interesting change listed in Basketball Insiders' complete list of bullet points off the finer details of the new agreement. The league has put stricter limits on what activities players can engage in:

Other areas in the deal include health insurance and an increased pension for retired players, prohibited activities (now including fireworks, firearms, jet skiing, hoverboards, trampoline jumping, etc.) and a comprehensive policy for domestic violence incidents.

This might sound perfunctory, but it's notable. Monta Ellis suffered a major injury and almost nullified a huge new contract years ago when he was involved in a moped accident. J.R. Smith has been known to ride around on hoverboards and electric scooter bikes, both of which have a history of causing injury. There are real stakes the NBA is trying to make sure to provide coverage for, here.

On the other end of it, it's a strange existence. No one is going to argue against having to curtail these activities in exchange for tens of millions of dollars, but it is interesting that players lose the right to do what they choose in their free time as a result. Again, it makes sense, given that their bodies are the principle mechanism through which work is possible in this instance, but it also gets into complicated questions of individual agency and freedom of expression.

Also, if you're a firework enthusiast (or jet ski enthusiast, or anything else that's legal), it seems odd that you would be limited from engaging in safe, responsible behavior, though there is an argument to be made about at least some of those activities that there is no truly safe way to engage in them.

Anyway, you'll be seeing fewer incidents of players jet-skiing off trampolines while holding assault rifles in the future.