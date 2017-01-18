Nike reportedly planning to ditch NBA sleeved jerseys next season
NBA players will be able to flex a bit easier with Nike's new jerseys
For the last several seasons, Adidas has rolled out sleeved jerseys for a number of NBA teams. The idea was to boost jersey sales since NBA fans apparently don't like showcasing their arms. Yet while on the surface that seemed like a prudent idea, it never really took off.
The consumers have not responded well to sleeved jerseys. Instead, they've opted for cheaper alternatives like the t-shirt (shirsey). And players themselves have also not liked the added fabric on their jerseys. Take LeBron James for example. He became so disgusted with his sleeves, that he ripped them during a game. (Interestingly enough, the Cavs wore those same sleeved jerseys when they beat the Warriors in Game 7 of the Finals and gave President Obama the same jersey during their White House visit).
So not wanting to make the same mistake that Adidas made and not wanting to anger one of their main signature athletes in James, who signed a lifetime deal with them, Nike reportedly won't be making sleeved jerseys once they take over NBA uniforms next season.
From Sara Germano of the Wall Street Journal:
Nike, meanwhile, is expected to present its initial NBA jersey designs to retailers beginning this week. The company said it doesn't plan to produce sleeved jerseys, a style debuted by Adidas in 2013 that received mixed reviews from players and fans.
And so ends the four-year run of sleeved jerseys in the NBA. A time period in NBA on-court fashion that many will not fondly look back on.
(H/T: Uni Watch)
