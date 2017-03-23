Nikola Jokic on going at LeBron James in the post: 'That's a mismatch for us'
The Nuggets big man is not short on confidence
Wednesday night in Denver, the Nuggets shocked the Cavaliers, as they used a well-rounded effort, with seven different players finishing in double figures, to cruise to a 126-113 victory.
Nikola Jokic was tremendous once again, nearly securing yet another triple-double, as he scored 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists. One thing that might have been surprising about his performance, however, was his bucket late in the third quarter, in which he shook LeBron James with a few fakes, took plenty of contact, and then put in a nifty little jump hook over The King.
To hear Jokic tell it, however, that wasn’t surprising at all. In fact, he considered the matchup a mismatch.
At 6-foot-11, Jokic does have a size advantage on LeBron, but still, it’s pretty rare to hear anyone say going up against him is a mismatch. Especially a young player in just his second year in the league. With the way Jokic scored over both him and Kevin Love Wednesday night, however, it’s hard to argue with Jokic’s thought. He may be quite young, but it’s getting to the point where him against anyone in the post is a mismatch in the Nuggets’ favor.
