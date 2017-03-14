Nikola Jokic proves he has eyes in the back of his head

Nikola Jokic is only in his second year in the league, but he’s already one of the NBA’s best passing big men. He’s averaging 4.6 assists per game this season, which is third among centers, and tied for 37th in the entire league. He has three triple-doubles and has reached double-digit assists in five games. Point is, the guy can pass.

Along the way, the Nuggets big man has racked up plenty of highlights, and Monday night against the Lakers, he added to the reel. After grabbing an offensive rebound in the second quarter, Jokic had his back to the basket and was surrounded by three different Lakers. No matter. The Serbian big man kept his cool, and then delivered a stunning pass over the back of his head to a cutting Will Barton for the slam.

Nikola Jokic has 👀 in the back of his head pic.twitter.com/4pi2HwOugE — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) March 14, 2017

I guess this settles it once and for all: Nikola Jokic has eyes in the back of his head.

Basketball junkies are already quite familiar with Jokic’s array of skills, but it was cool for the Nuggets big man to get a slick highlight like this on national TV. Hopefully soon everyone will know of the wonders of Nikola Jokic and his fancy passing ability.