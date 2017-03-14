Nikola Jokic proves he has eyes in the back of his head
Denver's smooth-passing big man submits another highlight
Nikola Jokic is only in his second year in the league, but he’s already one of the NBA’s best passing big men. He’s averaging 4.6 assists per game this season, which is third among centers, and tied for 37th in the entire league. He has three triple-doubles and has reached double-digit assists in five games. Point is, the guy can pass.
Along the way, the Nuggets big man has racked up plenty of highlights, and Monday night against the Lakers, he added to the reel. After grabbing an offensive rebound in the second quarter, Jokic had his back to the basket and was surrounded by three different Lakers. No matter. The Serbian big man kept his cool, and then delivered a stunning pass over the back of his head to a cutting Will Barton for the slam.
I guess this settles it once and for all: Nikola Jokic has eyes in the back of his head.
Basketball junkies are already quite familiar with Jokic’s array of skills, but it was cool for the Nuggets big man to get a slick highlight like this on national TV. Hopefully soon everyone will know of the wonders of Nikola Jokic and his fancy passing ability.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Takeaways: Jazz get big win over Clips
Utah picks up a big win in the race for homecourt advantage in the first round
-
Carter first 40-year-old to hit 6 treys
The Grizzlies guard becomes the first 40-year-old to hit six 3-pointers
-
Rubio sets Wolves assists mark
Ricky Rubio is a magician and proved it again vs. the Wizards
-
Meniscus tear sidelines Memphis' Parsons
Parsons could require season-ending surgery for the third consecutive year
-
Butler wants to finish career with Bulls
The All-Star forward is under contract in Chicago through at least the 2018-19 season
-
Iguodala fined for postgame comments
Iguodala expresses regret about the timing of his comments, but says he has no problem with...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre