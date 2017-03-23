No one is safe from bizarre Uber experiences -- not even this Knicks player

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

Commuting to work is a pain, especially in a big city like New York, where the traffic is intense and public transportation can get crowded. No one can escape it, even players on the New York Knicks.

One such player who has had a more difficult time than most in dealing with getting to work, is Marshall Plumlee. The Indiana native wanted no part of driving in the Big Apple, so he’s relied on bumming rides from his teammates, or using public transportation. There are plenty of amazing tidbits in this feature from Yaron Weitzman, including the fact that Plumlee once left mashed potatoes on the floor of Ron Baker’s car. However, there’s one story that stands out.

Apparently, coming home from a game recently, Plumlee went for the Uber Pool option, and wound up getting stranded in the middle of the woods. And it wasn’t even his fault:

Occasionally, Plumee will take an Uber Pool (“He’s big on interaction,” Baker said) back to White Plains. After a recent game, though, the Uber driver, according to Plumlee, became annoyed at the other passengers in the car and kicked everyone out of the vehicle before reaching Plumlee’s home. “We were in the middle of the woods,” Plumlee said. “But thankfully Uber’s customer service was great. It was just an angry driver.”

Poor guy, he was just trying to get home in a safely, and do it in a way that would help save the environment; I don’t think Plumlee expected that to mean he would actually get to experience the environment.

I guess this just goes to show you that no one is safe from bizarre Uber experiences, not even NBA players.