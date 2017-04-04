No structural damage to Jae Crowder's elbow, but he could miss C's showdown vs. Cavs

The Boston Celtics easily dispatched the New York Knicks 110-94 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, but there was more worry than celebration afterward due to an elbow injury to Jae Crowder. The small forward left the game in the third quarter and said after the game that he was “worried” and had never experienced anything like that before. Via the Boston Herald:

Asked his level of concern, he said, “I mean, I’m worried about it. I want to see what they say. The X-ray said pretty much nothing structural so that was a good sign. But it was weird. The doctor was saying it was weird, too -- just swelling on the inside of my elbow. I don’t know what it is. “It started tingling, not really excruciating pain. It was just a weird type feeling. I’ve never had anything happen like that to my elbow, so I got an X-ray. The X-ray was OK, but I’ll probably get an MRI when I get back to Boston.”

Tuesday, Crowder did get an MRI, which showed no structural damage. Still, it’s unclear whether Crowder will play Wednesday in the big showdown between the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers for control of the Eastern Conference. Via ESPN Boston:

“No structural damage, so [that’s] pretty good,” Crowder said. “Very, very tender and sore right now. I sat out of practice [Tuesday] and hopefully when I wake up [Wednesday] we’ll have a better sense of if I can play tomorrow night. “I think it’s a day-to-day thing, but I do have [a late-season ankle injury last season] in the back of my head [and] the possibility of going into the playoffs as close to 100 percent as possible. That’s how I’m going to gauge it, day-to-day. But, of course, if I feel like I need to take time before playoffs, I will do so.”

While no structural damage is a positive sign, the Celtics will be hoping this isn’t a repeat of last year, where, as he mentioned, Crowder went into the playoffs with an ankle that wasn’t quite 100 percent, and the injury was evident in his play. During the six games against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, Crowder shot just 27.8 percent.