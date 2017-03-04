No triple-double for Russell Westbrook, but this could be his best stat line of the year

Russell Westbrook didn’t have a triple-double, but he might have had his best statistical game of the season.

Westbrook put up an absurd 48 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Unfortunately for the Thunder he didn’t get much help, as they took the 118-111 loss.

This is why all the triple-double talk is ultimately meaningless. You’re telling me what Westbrook did on Friday, 48-17-9 isn’t as impressive as somebody who scrapes together a 11-10-10 triple-double? Please. With games like this, we’re going to need to start calling a 48-17-9 a “Russ.”

Also impressive: Westbrook only had four turnovers on Friday. His season average is 5.6.

It was the fourth straight 40-point game for Westbrook, who is now averaging 38.8 points, 13 rebounds and 10.2 assists in five games since the All-Star break. He’s well on his way to becoming the only player other than Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire NBA season. He leads the NBA with 31.4 points per game, to go along with 10.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists.

Russell becomes first player since Kobe in 11-12 season to score 40+ in four straight games. #WhyNot? pic.twitter.com/FNAxPptsfd — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 4, 2017

His next triple-double will move him into a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most ever in a single season, as he inches closer to Robertson’s record of 41.

James Harden had a slight edge in the MVP race heading into the All-Star break, but Russ has certainly been making his case with his play of late.