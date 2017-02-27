Noah's reported season-ending surgery gives Knicks a needed glimpse of the future
That $72 million contract isn't looking great right now, but it's not all bad in New York
Phil Jackson and the Knicks took a couple of big swings by bringing in Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah this offseason to play alongside Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis.
It’s now safe to say that they swung and missed.
Noah, who has struggled with injuries all year, is likely to have season-ending surgery on his knee, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Knicks signing Noah to a four-year, $72 million contract before the season was curious, to say the least -- but now the deal looks like a total disaster. Noah has averaged five points and 8.7 rebounds in 46 games this season, and injuries have limited him to just 22 minutes per game.
New York’s attempt to put together a roster capable of making a playoff run fell drastically short, and now the team is stuck with the contract unless they find an unlikely trade partner in the offseason. Trading for Rose was a gamble, but at least it was somewhat justifiable. Signing Noah, however, just made no sense. Paying all that money to an injury-plagued player who plays the same position the future of your franchise should be playing? It’s a true head-scratcher.
Despite reports that they were interested in Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio, the Knicks did nothing at the trade deadline to add assets for the future. Instead they waived backup point guard Brandon Jennings and now there’s reportedly “chatter” that they might release Rose.
It sounds like the Knicks are in full tank mode, which is actually a good thing for the team. They can now get an extended look at promising rookie big man Willy Hernangomez, while giving Porzingis even more minutes at the five to see how that looks. Jennings’ departure opens the door for more playing time for rookie Ron Baker.
Anthony has said that he isn’t interested in being a part of a rebuilding effort, but that’s exactly where the Knicks are right now. So while it’s too late to trade him this season, you can expect him to be shopped quite a bit once the summer rolls around.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Rumors: Knicks could waive Rose
This would be stunning after his agent said he's committed to New York
-
Embiid out indefinitely, will get MRI
Looks like we may not be seeing 'The Process' again until next season
-
Russ likely to average triple-double
Russ reportedly has an 81 percent chance to accomplish the extremely rare feat
-
Knicks waive Brandon Jennings
New York will reportedly use that open roster spot and sign Chasson Randle
-
Power Rankings: New-look Raptors move up
Toronto is rolling since making its latest additions. New Orleans is 0-3 since pairing Boogie...
-
The Celtics, the clock, and the trade
Did Boston do the right thing by watching the star trade pitches go by?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre